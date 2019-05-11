RingCentral (RNG) Price Target Raised to $140.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks to $140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RNG. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on RingCentral from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on RingCentral from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.72.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.73. 828,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,068.25 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.54 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 32,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $3,453,724.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,776,798.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $206,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,774 shares of company stock valued at $53,638,015. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

