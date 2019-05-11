Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,951 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kent Mathy bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $96,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBBN opened at $4.83 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Ribbon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

