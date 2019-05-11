Rialto (XRL) Market Cap Hits $3.34 Million

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Rialto has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rialto token can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. Rialto has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rialto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00309465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00881514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00143881 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Rialto Token Profile

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rialto is www.rialto.ai . The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI

Rialto Token Trading

Rialto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rialto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rialto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rialto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rialto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.