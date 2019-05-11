Reviewing Powerbridge Technologies (PBTS) & Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

88.4% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Powerbridge Technologies and Cognizant Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cognizant Technology Solutions 3 15 8 0 2.19

Powerbridge Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $75.16, suggesting a potential upside of 27.10%. Given Powerbridge Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Powerbridge Technologies is more favorable than Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cognizant Technology Solutions $16.13 billion 2.11 $2.10 billion $4.02 14.71

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Powerbridge Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Powerbridge Technologies and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A Cognizant Technology Solutions 12.39% 21.50% 15.30%

Dividends

Cognizant Technology Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Powerbridge Technologies does not pay a dividend. Cognizant Technology Solutions pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Powerbridge Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. It also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which include Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing Service Cloud. The company serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. It sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports proprietary and third-party software products and platforms for the healthcare industry. In addition, it offers revenue cycle management solutions to the healthcare industry; business advisory and data analytics services; and salesforce services. Further, the company develops custom cloud-based software and platforms; and provides consulting services that enable companies to plan, implement, and optimize automated cloud-based business processes and technologies. It serves banking and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, communications and media, and technology industries. The company markets and sells its services through professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.