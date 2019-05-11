Retrophin Inc (RTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.44). Retrophin reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTRX. Barclays began coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. 452,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,350. The company has a market cap of $744.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.57. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

In other Retrophin news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $26,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $37,927.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,076.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,917 shares of company stock valued at $277,140. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Retrophin by 55.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Retrophin by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 66,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Retrophin by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,265,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 339,588 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Retrophin by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 777,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 182,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Retrophin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

