Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DowDuPont Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (DWDP)

DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DowDuPont in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for DowDuPont’s FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $70.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on DowDuPont in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DowDuPont from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. DowDuPont has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWDP. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 308,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,916 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

