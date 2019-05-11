Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $99.72 million for the quarter.

In other Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY news, Director Mark A. Vogt acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $171,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,296.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony T. Powell sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $184,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,972 shares of company stock worth $238,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,120,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 18.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 145.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

