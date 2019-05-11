Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.84, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 671.46% and a negative net margin of 67,650.01%.

Shares of RGLS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 321,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,942. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGLS shares. Wedbush set a $2.00 price target on Regulus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regulus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.06.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Hagan bought 33,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,849.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,705.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pascale Witz bought 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,876.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,199,528 shares of company stock worth $1,295,490 and sold 11,805 shares worth $11,569. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

