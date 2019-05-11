Regenxbio (RGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Regenxbio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Regenxbio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regenxbio from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.72.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.80. 665,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.37. Regenxbio has a fifty-two week low of $38.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.04). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $184,110.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,292.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $709,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,342,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,446. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

