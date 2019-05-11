Regenxbio (RGNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RGNX. Evercore ISI raised Regenxbio from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regenxbio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut Regenxbio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Regenxbio from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.72.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.80. 665,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,633. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Regenxbio has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $85.10.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 10,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $607,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,028,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $709,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,342,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,368 shares of company stock worth $3,793,446 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regenxbio by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,851,000 after purchasing an additional 947,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,798,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Regenxbio by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 196,944 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 645,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after buying an additional 175,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after buying an additional 171,493 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

