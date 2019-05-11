Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $600,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (AER)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in AerCap by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. AerCap had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $64.00 price objective on shares of AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

