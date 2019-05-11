Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 318 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,716,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,870,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,832,263 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 768.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,984,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,103,000 after buying an additional 1,756,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,558,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,997,000 after buying an additional 1,248,798 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,474,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 26,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $2,547,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401,989.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $2,815,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,433 shares of company stock valued at $31,184,704. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

