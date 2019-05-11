RBC Bearings (ROLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.42. The company had a trading volume of 68,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,068. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $114.03 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 6.44.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $171.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Thomas J. Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $315,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $2,648,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,282,250. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 46,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,879,000 after purchasing an additional 54,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at about $8,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

