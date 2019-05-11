Raymond James Raises Finning International (FTT) Price Target to C$27.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Finning International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.00.

TSE:FTT opened at C$22.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$22.44 and a 52 week high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.09000005056452 earnings per share for the current year.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

