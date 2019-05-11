Raymond James Begins Coverage on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $37.72 price objective on the stock.

JMIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.18.

JMIA stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

