Rathbone Brothers (RAT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RAT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rathbone Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,695.40 ($35.22).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

Shares of Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 2,335 ($30.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.09. Rathbone Brothers has a 1 year low of GBX 2,158 ($28.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,708 ($35.38).

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported GBX 142.50 ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 136.30 ($1.78) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

In related news, insider Andrew Butcher sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,395 ($31.29), for a total value of £39,996.50 ($52,262.51).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust and company management, pension advice, banking, loan, financial planning, unitized portfolio, and managed portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advice services.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.