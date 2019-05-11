Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Analysts expect Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to report sales of $3.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s earnings. Qurate Retail Inc Series A posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will report full year sales of $14.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $14.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $14.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.99. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 86.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares during the period. Bislett Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 88.3% in the first quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 110.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 39,995 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter worth $1,926,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

