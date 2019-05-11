Quotient (QTNT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Quotient from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Quotient from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Quotient has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Quotient news, President Edward Farrell sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $195,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

