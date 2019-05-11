Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 515.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 30,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $702,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,539.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 1,496 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $129,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,373.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,759. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $99.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $152.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.12.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

