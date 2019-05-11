Quantum Capital Management Invests $852,000 in BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Stock

Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 47,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,958.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $113,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,078.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,517 shares of company stock worth $1,533,276 over the last three months. 38.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLFS opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.36 and a beta of 1.53. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 17.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. ValuEngine cut BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Quantum Capital Management Invests $852,000 in BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/quantum-capital-management-invests-852000-in-biolife-solutions-inc-blfs-stock.html.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.