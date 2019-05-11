Quantum Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

BAH opened at $61.24 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 13,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $726,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,285. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/quantum-capital-management-acquires-new-stake-in-booz-allen-hamilton-holding-co-bah.html.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.