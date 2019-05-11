Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 12.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 17.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 157.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 719,847 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Horizon Pharma from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Horizon Pharma to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen set a $33.00 price objective on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.35 million. Horizon Pharma had a return on equity of 38.55% and a net margin of 3.79%. Horizon Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 10,080 shares of Horizon Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $213,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,134.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Pharma Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

