QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Holdings Increased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $85.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 977,131 shares of company stock worth $38,389,089. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

