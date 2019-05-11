Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,287 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 6,773.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,014,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Courant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 125,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ST opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $870.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,548,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

