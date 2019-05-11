Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quad Graphics, Inc. is a provider of print and related multichannel solutions for consumer magazines, special interest publications, catalogs, retail inserts and circulars, direct mail products, books and directories. Its print-related services comprise digital photography, digital imaging, binding, mailing and distribution, and data optimization and analytics services. The Company also engages in the design, development, manufacture, and service of printing-related auxiliary equipment for original equipment manufacturers and printing companies worldwide. Quad Graphics, Inc. is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin. “

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Quad/Graphics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.04%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Ashworth sold 15,000 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,473,000 after buying an additional 75,383 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 83,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

