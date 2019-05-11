Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Street Capital Group Inc (SCB) Reduced by Analyst

Street Capital Group Inc (TSE:SCB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Street Capital Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Street Capital Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.70 price objective on shares of Street Capital Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE SCB opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. Street Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Street Capital Group (TSE:SCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.10 million.

About Street Capital Group

Street Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Street Capital Bank of Canada, provides a range of deposit and residential mortgage solutions in Canada. The company originates and sells high ratio and conventional prime insurable single-family residential mortgages; and accepts cashable guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) or term deposits and non-redeemable GICs.

