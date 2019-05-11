Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Equity Residential (EQR) Lowered by Analyst

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Equity Residential in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI cut Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.48.

EQR opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

In other Equity Residential news, insider Alexander Brackenridge sold 17,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $1,296,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $983,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $15,013,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 39,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

