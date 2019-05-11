Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Cut by Analyst (EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $61.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.40 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.61.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $400.86 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 157,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $717,006.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 84,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $341,575.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,472,505 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,666 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

