Q2 (QTWO) Receives Buy Rating from Craig Hallum

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Craig Hallum in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Stephens cut shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Q2 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -195.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Q2 has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $76.08.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 6,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $394,846.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $1,871,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,251,325.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,755 shares of company stock worth $49,042,492 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.