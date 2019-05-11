Q2 (QTWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QTWO. Stephens lowered shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

NYSE QTWO opened at $72.48 on Friday. Q2 has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -195.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $1,871,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,251,325.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $255,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,571.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 714,755 shares of company stock worth $49,042,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 50.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 69.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

