Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) Cut by Analyst

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of WestJet Airlines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$21.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.36.

Shares of WJA opened at C$18.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02. WestJet Airlines has a 1-year low of C$16.71 and a 1-year high of C$21.85.

WestJet Airlines Company Profile

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

