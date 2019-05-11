Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Lifted by Analyst (SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $55.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SOI has been the topic of several other reports. Johnson Rice set a $24.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen set a $21.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $841.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners X, L. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $31,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $147,638.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $8,680,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $5,912,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 773,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 457,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 398,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $5,622,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

