Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Inogen Inc (INGN) Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Inogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Mckim now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Inogen to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Shares of INGN opened at $74.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. Inogen has a 12-month low of $64.01 and a 12-month high of $287.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.