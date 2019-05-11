Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc Boosted by Raymond James (HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HBM. CIBC lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 21st. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.47.

TSE:HBM opened at C$7.20 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.02.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$464.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$428.92 million.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.