Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $205.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $151.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $119.08 and a 52-week high of $213.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

