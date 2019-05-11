Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for goeasy Ltd Issued By Desjardins (GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th.

TSE:GSY opened at C$52.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.77, a quick ratio of 16.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.19. The firm has a market cap of $741.71 million and a P/E ratio of 14.61. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$30.42 and a twelve month high of C$54.80.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.70 million.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 75,562 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.12, for a total transaction of C$3,409,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,598,989.12. Insiders have sold a total of 121,162 shares of company stock worth $5,422,692 in the last 90 days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 25.27%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.