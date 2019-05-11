Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Heritage Insurance in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $124.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.97 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $430.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.96. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 253,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $71,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,983.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Lucas bought 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,139.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,859 shares in the company, valued at $13,180,277.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,915 shares of company stock worth $112,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

