Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Trading Down 38.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) were down 38.6% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Puma Biotechnology traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 6,984,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 562% from the average daily volume of 1,055,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 969.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 85.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.43. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 258.02% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

