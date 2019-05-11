Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.42 Million Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 295,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,449,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,668,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,282,000 after buying an additional 264,927 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.22%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

