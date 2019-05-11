PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

PTCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup set a $59.00 target price on PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.89.

PTCT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 906,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,970. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.24. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $52.95.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.41 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 68.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Marie Utter sold 28,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $1,003,953.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,616.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

