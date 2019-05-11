Prudential plc (PRU) Insider Mike Wells Purchases 11 Shares

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mike Wells acquired 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,645 ($21.49) per share, with a total value of £180.95 ($236.44).

Mike Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prudential alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Mike Wells sold 149,122 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,561 ($20.40), for a total value of £2,327,794.42 ($3,041,675.71).

On Friday, March 8th, Mike Wells bought 11 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,520 ($19.86) per share, with a total value of £167.20 ($218.48).

On Friday, February 8th, Mike Wells acquired 13 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,518 ($19.84) per share, with a total value of £197.34 ($257.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,962 ($25.64).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.68 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $15.67. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective (down from GBX 2,100 ($27.44)) on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,558 ($20.36) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,428 ($31.73) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,073.83 ($27.10).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/prudential-plc-pru-insider-mike-wells-purchases-11-shares.html.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.