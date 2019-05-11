Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in Novan Inc (NOVN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Novan were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novan by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Novan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novan by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 4,462.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46,814 shares during the period. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Novan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $1.26 on Friday. Novan Inc has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

