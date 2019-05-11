Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,062 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

PSEC opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.69. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.48 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSEC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Prospect Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other news, insider John F. Barry acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,335,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,964,170.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/prospect-capital-co-psec-shares-sold-by-sigma-planning-corp.html.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.