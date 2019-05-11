Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) Given a €30.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 94.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Macquarie set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €16.30 ($18.95) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.71 ($24.08).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €15.43 ($17.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a one year low of €12.61 ($14.66) and a one year high of €31.10 ($36.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

