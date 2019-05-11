Prologis (PLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Prologis have outperformed its industry, over the past three months. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. In first-quarter 2019, the company witnessed top-line growth, while period-end occupancy remained high. This industrial REIT also raised its guidance for 2019 core FFO per share by more than 2% at the mid-point. Backed its balance-sheet strength and prudent financial management, Prologis remains well poised to grow, as high consumer spending and e-commerce boom are spurring demand for the industrial real estate category. However, a whole lot of new buildings are slated to be completed and made available in the market in the near term, leading to higher supply and lesser scope for rent and occupancy growth. Further, stiff competition from other market players and currency fluctuation risks remain concerns for the company.”

PLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Prologis to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Prologis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Prologis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.15.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.56. 1,959,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,349. Prologis has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 56.56%. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.97%.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 30,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $2,300,631.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,286.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 30,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,138,216.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,918 shares of company stock worth $6,943,177. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

