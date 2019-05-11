PQ Group (PQG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. PQ Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.75-0.93 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.75 to $0.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PQG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,031. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Get PQ Group alerts:

In other PQ Group news, Director Jonny Ginns purchased 13,112 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,958.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ineos Investments Partnership sold 32,909,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $506,141,373.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PQG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,758,000 after purchasing an additional 414,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,567,000 after acquiring an additional 188,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 257,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PQ Group (PQG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/pq-group-pqg-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.