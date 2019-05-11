PPG Industries (PPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PPG Industries’ adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2019 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales trailed the same. The company reaffirmed its sales and adjusted earnings growth targets for 2019. It is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from restructuring actions is likely to boost the company’s margins in 2019. Also, the company is committed to deploy cash on acquisitions and share repurchases. PPG Industries is also taking steps to grow its business inorganically. Acquisitions should contribute to its sales in 2019. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past one year. However, PPG Industries faces headwinds from raw materials cost inflation and unfavorable currency translation. Soft industrial activities in China and weak demand in Europe are also expected to affect sales volumes.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.10.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $112.24 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $94.37 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1,712.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

