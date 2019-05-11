Power Integrations (POWI) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Power Integrations to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

NASDAQ POWI traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $75.93. The stock had a trading volume of 113,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,346. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $89.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $399,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Bickell sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $118,485.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,398 shares in the company, valued at $810,625.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,335 shares of company stock worth $5,617,570. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,426.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.