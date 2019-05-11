Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Announces Earnings Results

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%.

PTMN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. 144,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.89. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

