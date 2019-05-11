Points International (PCOM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Points International had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter.

Shares of PCOM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 89,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,432. Points International has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $172.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOM. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Points International in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Points International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Points International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Points International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 299,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCOM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Points International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Points International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

